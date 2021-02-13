Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IES stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $973.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.