Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 29,520 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRBK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRBK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.