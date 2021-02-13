Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report sales of $7.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the highest is $7.12 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.