Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Monero has a market cap of $4.14 billion and $2.79 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $232.26 or 0.00489535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 807% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,838,948 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

