MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MDB opened at $422.85 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

