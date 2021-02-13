Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NYSE MNR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

