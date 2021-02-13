MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.