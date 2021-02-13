Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.