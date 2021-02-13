Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

