Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,278 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Moody’s worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.16. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

