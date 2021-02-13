MoonSwap (MOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $20,292.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00429002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 14,508,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,487,013 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

