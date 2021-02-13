Morgan Stanley Increases Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $73.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSH. Truist increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.43.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

