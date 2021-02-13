Morgan Stanley Increases The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $28.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

