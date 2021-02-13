Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FERGY stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

