MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

