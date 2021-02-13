mStable USD Price Up 1% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.84 million and $586,675.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.36 or 1.00114941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00081120 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 173.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 42,701,564 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

