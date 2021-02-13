Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

