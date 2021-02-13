Multiplier Trading Up 524% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 524% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,008,603 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

