Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $231.59

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $231.59 and traded as high as $235.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 332,188 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €235.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €231.59.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

