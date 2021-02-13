N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Joshua Alliance Purchases 7,848,800 Shares

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

Shares of BWNG opened at GBX 69.30 ($0.91) on Friday. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £200.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

