Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Friday. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

