Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.83. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 3,420,869 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

