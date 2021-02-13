Name Changing Token (NCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $773,920.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $773,920.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 35,759,673 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,891 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

Name Changing Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

