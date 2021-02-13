Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek Sells 5,000 Shares

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,654,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,927,498.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$30,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$417,600.00.

CVE:NNO opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market cap of C$508.64 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. Nano One Materials Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.50.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

