Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $31.98.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.