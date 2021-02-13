Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.92

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 83740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

