National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,175,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.50 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

