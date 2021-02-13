National Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,458 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.