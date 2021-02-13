National Bank Financial Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$142.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$142.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE X opened at C$128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.