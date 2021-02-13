National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

