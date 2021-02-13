Nebulas (NAS) Tops One Day Volume of $12.12 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $39.10 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.41 or 0.01076191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.24 or 0.05639041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027008 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,625,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,089,732 tokens. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.