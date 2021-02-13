Needham & Company LLC Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $46.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

