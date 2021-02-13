Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.55. Neonode shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 44,119 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

