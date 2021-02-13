Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Down 9.8%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) traded down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.84. 9,797,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,971,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

