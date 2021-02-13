Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the January 14th total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company had a trading volume of 371,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,920. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.