Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $296.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 66,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

