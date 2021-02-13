NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.