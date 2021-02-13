Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.41 million and $79,789.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00089858 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00289317 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018759 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,452,715 coins and its circulating supply is 77,063,094 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

