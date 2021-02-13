NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 420.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

