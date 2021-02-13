Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $556.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

