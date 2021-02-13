NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Price Up 5% Following Strong Earnings

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 418,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 417,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.