Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to post $15.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.11 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $48.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $18.54 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.