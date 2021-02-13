New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.16. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

