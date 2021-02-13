New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

NJR stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

