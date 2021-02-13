New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

