Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

