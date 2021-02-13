Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after acquiring an additional 556,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,071,000 after acquiring an additional 629,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,694,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,926,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,252,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.19 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

