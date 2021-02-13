Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

