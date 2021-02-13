NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

