NewSquare Capital LLC Has $38,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

